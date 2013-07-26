FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preparations under way to plug burning Gulf of Mexico well
July 26, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Preparations under way to plug burning Gulf of Mexico well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The owner of a ruptured shallow-water natural gas well in the Gulf of Mexico is ready to drill a relief well to plug it once it obtains a permit, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Friday.

Walter Oil & Gas, which owns the well that ruptured on Tuesday, has contracted with offshore driller Rowan Companies Plc to drill the relief well, the bureau said.

Natural gas leaked after the well rupture caught fire aboard a Hercules Offshore jack-up drilling rig, causing what the Hercules called “extensive damage.”

The flow of natural gas from the well stopped on Thursday because sand and sediment had naturally fallen into the well, according to the bureau. A small flame continued burning on Friday from residual gas at the top of the well, the regulator said.

A relief well intersects the ruptured well, allowing fluids and cement to be pumped in and plug it.

None of the 44 workers evacuated from the rig after the rupture were hurt, and no oil leaked from the well, the bureau said.

The damaged Hercules rig is in 154 feet of water about 55 miles south of the coast of Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement did not say when a permit might be granted.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Carol Bishopric

