March 19, 2013 / 6:54 PM / in 5 years

"All clear" issued at Indiana campus after gun scare

Susan Guyett

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Police in Indiana have issued an “all clear” Tuesday afternoon, four hours after investigating a report of a man with a gun on campus at a university in Indianapolis, the school said on its emergency management Twitter feed.

An alert from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis had advised students and employees to remain in a “shelter location” until the “all clear” notice was received. Normal operations and scheduled evening classes are being held.

The university had originally reported a “man with a long gun” seen in a parking lot, and urged students to seek shelter.

The urban public research university has an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, according to the school’s website.

Reporting by Susan Guyett and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Greg McCune and Jan Paschal

