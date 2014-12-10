FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man kills himself at MGM Grand in Vegas, forcing evacuation: police
December 10, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Man kills himself at MGM Grand in Vegas, forcing evacuation: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Several rooms at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel And Casino were evacuated on Wednesday after a suicidal man barricaded himself in a room at the massive resort hotel before shooting himself to death, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the hotel and sought to establish contact with the man but was unable to, said Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When members of the SWAT team entered the room, they found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said. The incident was being investigated as a suicide.

Representatives for the hotel, part of MGM Resorts International, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The MGM Grand, which opened on the famed Las Vegas Strip in 1993, is one of the largest hotels in the world, with more than 5,000 guest rooms and suites in four 30-story towers and more than 170,000 square feet of gaming.

Reporting by Cynthia Johnston and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
