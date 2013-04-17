FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

Senate defeats proposed ban on assault-style weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines like those used in recent mass shootings, marking a second major defeat for President Barack Obama’s efforts to stem gun violence.

The Senate voted 60-40 against the Democratic-proposed measure, which would have largely reinstated and expanded a ban on military-style assault weapons that was in effect from 1994 to 2004.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

