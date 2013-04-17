Senate defeats proposed ban on assault-style weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines like those used in recent mass shootings, marking a second major defeat for President Barack Obama’s efforts to stem gun violence.
The Senate voted 60-40 against the Democratic-proposed measure, which would have largely reinstated and expanded a ban on military-style assault weapons that was in effect from 1994 to 2004.
