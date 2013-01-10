Factbox: Biden gun violence task force meetings for Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden is due to give recommendations on curbing gun violence to President Barack Obama by next Tuesday, a job he was charged with after a school shooting in Connecticut last month in which a gunman killed 20 children and six staff.

Biden has already met with victims’ groups, law enforcement officials, governors, mayors and clergy. Other cabinet members on his task force, including Attorney General Eric Holder, have also been holding meetings to gather ideas.

The task force was due to meet with the following on Thursday:

HUNTING AND OUTDOORS GROUPS: 11:45 a.m. ET - BIDEN

Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies

BlueWater Strategies

Bull Moose Sportsmen’s Alliance Action Fund

Ducks Unlimited

Outdoor Industry Association

Pheasants Forever

Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Wildlife Management Institute

GUN OWNERS’ GROUPS: 1:45 p.m. ET - BIDEN, HOLDER

National Rifle Association of America

Defense Small Arms Advisory Council

Firearms Import/Export Roundtable

Independent Firearm Owners Association

National Shooting Sports Foundation

National Association of Arms Shows

GUN RETAILERS: 3:15 p.m. ET - HOLDER

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Bass Pro Shops

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Cabela’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dunham’s Sports

Gander Mountain

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wal-Mart

National Retail Federation

ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY: 6 p.m. ET - BIDEN, HOLDER

Branded Entertainment

Comcast Corporation

Directors Guild of America

Independent Film & Television Alliance

Motion Picture Association of America

National Association of Broadcasters

National Association of Theatre Owners

National Cable and Telecommunications Association

