Factbox: Biden gun violence task force meetings for Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden is due to give recommendations on curbing gun violence to President Barack Obama by next Tuesday, a job he was charged with after a school shooting in Connecticut last month in which a gunman killed 20 children and six staff.
Biden has already met with victims’ groups, law enforcement officials, governors, mayors and clergy. Other cabinet members on his task force, including Attorney General Eric Holder, have also been holding meetings to gather ideas.
The task force was due to meet with the following on Thursday:
HUNTING AND OUTDOORS GROUPS: 11:45 a.m. ET - BIDEN
Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies
BlueWater Strategies
Bull Moose Sportsmen’s Alliance Action Fund
Ducks Unlimited
Outdoor Industry Association
Pheasants Forever
Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership
Wildlife Management Institute
GUN OWNERS’ GROUPS: 1:45 p.m. ET - BIDEN, HOLDER
National Rifle Association of America
Defense Small Arms Advisory Council
Firearms Import/Export Roundtable
Independent Firearm Owners Association
National Shooting Sports Foundation
National Association of Arms Shows
GUN RETAILERS: 3:15 p.m. ET - HOLDER
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Bass Pro Shops
Big 5 Sporting Goods
Cabela’s
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dunham’s Sports
Gander Mountain
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Wal-Mart
National Retail Federation
ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY: 6 p.m. ET - BIDEN, HOLDER
Branded Entertainment
Comcast Corporation
Directors Guild of America
Independent Film & Television Alliance
Motion Picture Association of America
National Association of Broadcasters
National Association of Theatre Owners
National Cable and Telecommunications Association
(This story is refiled to correct name of Independent Film & Television Alliance)
Reporting by Washington White House team; Editing by David Brunnstrom