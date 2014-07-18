FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Congress staffer arrested on weapons charge
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 18, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Congress staffer arrested on weapons charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Heavily armed U.S. Capitol Police officers guard the U.S. Capitol building in Washington January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A staff member for a Pennsylvania congressman was arrested on Friday after he tried to carry a handgun and magazine into a House of Representatives office building, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Ryan Shucard, press spokesman for Republican Representative Tom Marino, was arrested about 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) as he tried to enter the Cannon House Office Building. A metal detector showed he had a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and a magazine, police said in a statement.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, a felony. Marino’s office said Shucard had been put on unpaid leave.

Shucard’s LinkedIn profile showed he had been Marino’s press spokesman since May. He also is a lecturer and adviser at the Washington Media Institute.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.