Washington city council passes concealed-carry gun law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington city council passed emergency gun legislation on Tuesday requiring residents and visitors to adhere to strict guidelines to carry a concealed weapon in the U.S. capital.

The move came after a federal judge in July overturned the District of Columbia’s ban on carrying handguns outside the home, saying it was unconstitutional. The judge’s order was under a temporary stay, giving the city time to fashion a new law.

“It’s a situation where we don’t really want to do this, but we have to,” Councilman Marion Barry said before the vote.

The new law requires residents to get a concealed-carry permit, complete 16 hour of firearms training and be at least 21 years old. Those with a history of mental illness within the last five years will be ineligible.

Non-residents can carry guns in the District of Columbia if they register their weapon with the city and adhere to the same guidelines required of residents.

Even with a permit, the law forbids carrying guns into bars, public buildings, schools or on public transit. The final decision on issuing a permit rests with the police chief, with appeals sent to a review board.

The attorney for the parties who challenged the ban, Alan Guar, said the new legislation fell short of complying with the federal ruling.

“The Court instructed the city to treat the carrying of handguns for self-defense as a right,” Guar said in an emailed statement. “Federal courts are fully empowered to enforce their judgments against recalcitrant city officials. This bill does not end the case.”

Federal judges have upheld similar laws in Maryland and New Jersey, but an appeals court has struck down California’s concealed-carry measure.

The emergency bill will be effective for 90 days while officials develop permanent gun legislation. Council members are also considering whether to appeal the federal court ruling.