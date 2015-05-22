Idaho couple whose 5-year-old fatally shot another child reach plea deal

SALMON, Idaho (Reuters) - An Idaho couple whose 5-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a young playmate will see child injury charges dismissed provided they craft and present a course for families on the dangers of firearms, a state court clerk said.

Rusty and Ashlee Lish were accused of the misdemeanor charges after prosecutors found they left a loaded .22-caliber rifle within reach of their youngster, who shot and killed 5-year-old friend Noelle Shawver last year while the pair were playing at the Lish home in the southeastern Idaho community of Chubbuck, according to legal documents.

Under terms of a deal struck with the state earlier this week, the Lishes agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a deferred prosecution that will see the case dismissed in two years provided the couple meets conditions of the legal agreement.

Those include a requirement that the Lishes attend a course on parenting, pay nearly $30,000 to the Shawver family and complete a community service project in which they design and deliver a presentation to families about the dangers of firearms and how to safely handle and store them, a court clerk said.

The couple also is prohibited from possessing firearms during the period, she added.

The attorney for the Lishes could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.