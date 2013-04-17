Senate rejects ban on high-capacity gun magazines, clips

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to ban nearly all high-capacity gun ammunition clips and magazines containing more than 10 rounds, cementing a major defeat of President Barack Obama’s gun control efforts.
The Senate voted 46 in favor and 54 against the measure after defeating a military-style assault weapons ban and failing to muster enough votes to expand gun purchase background checks to Internet sales and gun shows.
Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech