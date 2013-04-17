FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate rejects ban on high-capacity gun magazines, clips
April 19, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Senate rejects ban on high-capacity gun magazines, clips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democratic proposal to ban nearly all high-capacity gun ammunition clips and magazines containing more than 10 rounds, cementing a major defeat of President Barack Obama’s gun control efforts.

The Senate voted 46 in favor and 54 against the measure after defeating a military-style assault weapons ban and failing to muster enough votes to expand gun purchase background checks to Internet sales and gun shows.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

