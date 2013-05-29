New York security guard accused of threatening to blow up high school

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A high school security guard accused of threatening to blow up his school in suburban Nyack, New York, was ordered to court next month to face criminal charges, police said on Wednesday.

Kenneth Carter, 51, was arrested at Nyack High School last Wednesday after a colleague told the school administration he vowed an attack, said a spokeswoman for the Clarkstown Police Department. He was apparently angry about an earlier disciplinary incident at the school, she said.

“I‘m going to go home and get my guns and blow this place up,” Carter was quoted by the colleague as saying, the police spokeswoman said.

School security guards in Nyack are unarmed and Carter, who has a gun license, did not have a weapon at the time of his arrest, she said.

After a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in neighboring Connecticut last December, the National Rifle Association called for armed guards to be placed in every school, a proposal that has been criticized by gun-control advocates.

Carter, who was released on bail after his arraignment last week, did not respond to calls to his home in Nyack on Wednesday, and it was not clear whether he has retained a lawyer.

Nyack Union Free School District, the local school board, published a message on its website saying that “the matter was dealt with swiftly, immediately and appropriately and at no point did we believe that our students were placed in harm’s way or there was an imminent threat of danger to them.”

It was not clear if Carter had been suspended or fired since the arrest, and messages left with the board were not returned on Wednesday.

Carter was due to return to court on June 17. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.