NRA chief calls for armed police in every school

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wayne LaPierre, the head of the National Rifle Association, on Friday called for armed police officers and other security measures at every school in the United States.

“The NRA is going to bring all its knowledge, all its dedication and all its resources to develop a model National School Shield emergency response program for every school in America that wants it,” he told a news conference.

LaPierre was speaking at the powerful gun lobby group’s first news conference since a shooting one week ago at a Connecticut primary school that killed 20 young children and six adults.