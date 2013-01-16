Obama unveils sweeping measures against gun violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama unveiled a sweeping plan to reduce gun violence on Wednesday that would require criminal background checks for all gun sales and a ban on military-style assault weapons.
Obama also proposed an end to high-capacity ammunition clips, instead limiting clips to 10 rounds, according to details of the plan released by the White House. He would also toughen laws aimed at reducing gun trafficking.
