Obama unveils sweeping measures against gun violence

U.S. President Barack Obama, flanked by 8-year old letter writer Hinna Zeejah (L), 10-year old letter writer Taejah Goode (3rd L), 11-year old letter writer Julia Stokes and 8-year old letter writer Grant Fritz (R, signs executive orders on gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. Behind the children, are Julia's Dad Dr. Theophil Stokes (2nd R) and Kimberly Graves (4thL), Taejah's mom. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama unveiled a sweeping plan to reduce gun violence on Wednesday that would require criminal background checks for all gun sales and a ban on military-style assault weapons.

Obama also proposed an end to high-capacity ammunition clips, instead limiting clips to 10 rounds, according to details of the plan released by the White House. He would also toughen laws aimed at reducing gun trafficking.