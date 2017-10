U.S. President Barack Obama holds an air horn as he welcomes the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride to the White House in Washington April 17, 2013, in celebration of the seventh annual Ride. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will make a statement on gun control at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said.

His remarks will come shortly after the Senate failed to muster sufficient votes to pass a compromise measure expanding background checks for firearms purchases, sinking a key element of the president’s plan to curb gun violence.