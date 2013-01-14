Obama says some gun proposals need legislation, some do not

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that some of Vice President Joe Biden’s proposals to reduce gun violence will require congressional approval but that some of them could be done through presidential executive orders.

Obama was not specific at his White House news conference on what steps can be taken through executive action. An assault weapons ban, a ban on high-capacity ammunition clips and stronger background checks would presumably require congressional approval.

“There may be some steps we can take administratively,” he said.

As for protests from gun owners, Obama said it would be hard for them to argue that their constitutional rights have been infringed upon. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Paul Simao)