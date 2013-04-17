FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: "shameful" politics to blame for defeat of gun measure
April 17, 2013 / 10:07 PM / in 4 years

Obama: "shameful" politics to blame for defeat of gun measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement on the Boston bombing from the White House in Washington April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joined by relatives of the victims of gun violence, President Barack Obama on Wednesday angrily blamed politics for the failure of gun control legislation and urged voters to send a message at the ballot box that they want stronger gun laws.

“There were no coherent arguments as to why we wouldn’t do this. It came down to politics,” Obama said, flanked by relatives of the victims of recent mass shootings, some of whom wept during the president’s comments.

“All in all this was a pretty shameful day for Washington but this effort is not over,” he said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

