New York state's public pension fund freezes gunmaker investments: DiNapoli

(Reuters) - New York state’s $150 billion public pension fund will stop buying shares of publicly-traded firearms manufacturers, including Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

The state pension fund holds an index fund of 45,325 shares of Sturm Ruger valued at about $2.2 million, he said in a statement.

Public pension funds have been examining and in some cases divesting their firearms holdings in the wake of the deadly Connecticut grade-school shooting in December.