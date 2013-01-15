FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state's public pension fund freezes gunmaker investments: DiNapoli
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 15, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

New York state's public pension fund freezes gunmaker investments: DiNapoli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York state’s $150 billion public pension fund will stop buying shares of publicly-traded firearms manufacturers, including Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

The state pension fund holds an index fund of 45,325 shares of Sturm Ruger valued at about $2.2 million, he said in a statement.

Public pension funds have been examining and in some cases divesting their firearms holdings in the wake of the deadly Connecticut grade-school shooting in December.

Reporting by Hilary Russ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.