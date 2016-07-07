House Speaker Ryan: all options on table over Democrats' gun sit-in

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a media briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday "all options" were being considered over the possible discipline of House Democrats for protests they held on the House floor to call for action on gun-control measures.

With Democrats already rejecting a Republican gun bill and warning of further protests, the Republican-controlled House appeared to be heading for renewed discord over gun restrictions following the June 12 mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan, who was speaking at a news conference, had previously said the House would vote this week on a measure intended to keep guns out of the hands of people the government suspects of involvement in violent extremism. But it is no longer clear when a vote might be held.

Democrats say the Republican-backed legislation is inadequate because authorities would have only three days to convince a judge that a gun sale should be blocked.