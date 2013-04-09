FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate to hold initial gun control vote Thursday
#Politics
April 9, 2013 / 6:58 PM / in 4 years

Senate to hold initial gun control vote Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) stands on Capitol Hill in Washington February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday said he has scheduled an initial vote for Thursday on a controversial gun control bill that is in reaction to December’s massacre at a Connecticut elementary school.

Reid, however, said he does not know if he will be able to attract the 60 votes necessary to overcome procedural hurdles from senators opposed to gun control.

In the meantime, some senators are trying to reach a bipartisan compromise on background checks for gun buyers, which could help build support for the measure.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

