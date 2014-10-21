FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis boy wounded when gun he brought to school goes off
#U.S.
October 21, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Memphis boy wounded when gun he brought to school goes off

Tim Ghianni

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Tennessee teenager was wounded in the leg on Tuesday when he dropped his backpack and a handgun he was showing off to middle school classmates in Memphis went off, officials said.

The 13-year-old student, who was not identified, was in stable condition at a nearby hospital, but faces 180 days suspension from school for having a firearm on campus, a spokeswoman for the Shelby County Schools said.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, but the A. Maceo Walker Middle School remained in session for the day.

Principal Terrence Brittenum said in a note to parents that the school screens for metal regularly, but skipped the process on Tuesday because a large number of parents and supporters were expected on campus for an honors program.

Reporting By Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
