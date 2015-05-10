FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Carter cuts short Guyana trip after feeling unwell
May 10, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Jimmy Carter cuts short Guyana trip after feeling unwell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter speaks at the opening of a new exhibit, "Countdown to Zero, Defeating Disease" at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has cut short a trip to Guyana after feeling unwell and is returning to Atlanta, the Carter Center said on Sunday.

The 90-year-old former U.S. president traveled to the South American country to observe national elections scheduled to take place there on Monday.

In a brief statement, the Carter Center said only that the former president departed on Sunday after “not feeling well.”

“The Carter Center election observation mission in Guyana is continuing its work and will keep him informed of developments,” the statement said.

Monday’s ballot in Guyana will be the 100th international election to be observed by the center, which was founded in 1982 by Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in partnership with Atlanta’s Emory University.

Carter, a Democrat, beat incumbent Gerald Ford to become president in 1976, and was then swept from office by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Alan Crosby

