Haitian president out of Miami hospital after treatment

MIAMI (Reuters) - Haitian President Michel Martelly has been released from a Miami hospital after undergoing medical treatment for a blood clot in his lung, Haiti’s government said on Thursday.

Martelly was discharged on Wednesday evening following a round of tests for pulmonary embolism, or the blockage of an artery in the lung, which officials said was caused by a shoulder surgery two weeks ago.

The 51-year-old Martelly checked into a Miami hospital on Monday after canceling plans to attend the Summit of the Americas in Cartagena, Colombia.

On Wednesday, while undergoing treatment Martelly was forced to deal with domestic issues. He issued a statement condemning gunmen who stormed and briefly occupied Haiti’s lower chamber of Parliament earlier this week.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during the tense incident on Tuesday that cut short the legislative session.

The gunmen, some of whom wore military uniforms and carried hand grenades, were identified as former soldiers who called for legislators to restore Haiti’s disbanded army.

Martelly has appointed a panel to study reviving the military in the impoverished Caribbean country after it was disbanded in 1995 following a series of coups.