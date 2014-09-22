Planes, trucks and bubbles nominated to National Toy Hall of Fame

Children watch as artist Manny Ford performs with soap bubbles in New York City's Central Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ROCHESTER N.Y. (Reuters) - Who will fight, fly, float or slide into this year’s National Toy Hall of Fame?

A dozen toy contenders were announced on Monday, and two will be inducted in November into the National Toy Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, organizers said.

The nominees included American Girl dolls, Mattel’s Fisher-Price Little People, Hess Toy Trucks, Hasbro Inc.’s My Little Pony, Hasbro’s Operation Skill Game, the Rubik’s Cube, Wham-O’s Slip’N Slide and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“All these toys are toys that have been around for some time,” said Patricia Hogan, curator of toys and dolls. “They are not a passing fad and are well known, well remembered, and well revered.”

Also nominated were soap bubbles, little green army men, the paper airplane and pots and pans.

In recent years the museum has recognized objects that have fascinated children such as the blanket, the cardboard box and the stick.

Toy demonstrator Christa Sparks shows off the new "My Little Pony Pony Princess Wedding Castle" playset, part of a new line of wedding-themed items shown at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout

The Hall of Fame has 53 members including Barbie, G.I. Joe, Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head.

The new winners will be announced on Nov. 6.

A boy plays with the Rubik's cube during an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the puzzle toy at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The finalists were culled from thousands of submissions worldwide by a museum advisory committee, and a national selection committee of educators, academics, collectors and experts will choose the winners.

The winning toys must be widely recognized, foster learning, incite creativity or discovery through play and be popular for decades or longer.

Last year’s winners were the game of chess and the rubber duck.

The Hall of Fame is located at The Strong, a private museum in upstate New York devoted to the history and exploration of play.