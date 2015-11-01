Three people hit, killed in New York by car during trick-or-treat outing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed on Saturday in the New York borough of the Bronx when a car slammed into them on crowded sidewalk during Halloween trick-or-treat festivities.

New York City police said the dead included a middle-aged male, a 21-year-old male and a 10-year-old girl. The three were among many people thronging city sidewalks on Saturday afternoon for annual trick-or-treat candy-collecting celebrations.

The accident occurred on Morris Park Ave in the borough of the Bronx just before 5 p.m. Several other people, including the driver, were injured. No identities were released.

The cause of accident was under investigation, with varying reports by local media citing witnesses, officials or police sources saying the driver appeared to have suffered a seizure, or might have engaged in a road rage incident with another driver just before the crash.