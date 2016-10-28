Pets dress up for Halloween at Florida festival

KEY WEST, Fla. (Reuters) - Festively dressed pets, including one dog styled to look like U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, took center stage at the "Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade" in Florida this week.

The golden Labrador wore a large blonde wig and an American flag wrapped around his neck, complete with two accompanying canines in dark sunglasses as his security detail.

Other colorfully dressed cats and dogs sported a range of Halloween costumes, including a dog painted as a white tiger and a puppy wearing a tiny sombrero complete with toy pistols.

The event, where pet owners also dress up, is part of the island's costume festival ahead of Halloween celebrations on Oct 31.