10 months ago
Pets dress up for Halloween at Florida festival
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Lifestyle
October 28, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 10 months ago

Pets dress up for Halloween at Florida festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KEY WEST, Fla. (Reuters) - Festively dressed pets, including one dog styled to look like U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, took center stage at the "Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade" in Florida this week.

The golden Labrador wore a large blonde wig and an American flag wrapped around his neck, complete with two accompanying canines in dark sunglasses as his security detail.

Other colorfully dressed cats and dogs sported a range of Halloween costumes, including a dog painted as a white tiger and a puppy wearing a tiny sombrero complete with toy pistols.

The event, where pet owners also dress up, is part of the island's costume festival ahead of Halloween celebrations on Oct 31.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
