Deal 'imminent' to sell Harrisburg's debt-laden incinerator
#U.S.
July 24, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Deal 'imminent' to sell Harrisburg's debt-laden incinerator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trash truck enters the Harrisburg Incinerator in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - The city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said on Wednesday that it reached an agreement to sell the garbage incinerator that burned a $345 million hole in its finances and nearly left it bankrupt.

State-appointed receiver William Lynch said in a statement that a deal is imminent to sell the incinerator to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management. The terms of the deal, which must be approved by a court overseeing the city’s financial recovery plan, were not disclosed in the statement.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tiziana Barghini and Chizu Nomiyama

