Actor Harrison Ford injured in small plane crash near Los Angeles: report
March 5, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Harrison Ford injured in small plane crash near Los Angeles: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report on TMZ, which said that Ford, 72, suffered multiple gashes to his head and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We can confirm that there was a plane crash and the male occupant was a 65-70 years old man. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Officer Nuria Vanegas said.

“The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m., it was mechanical failure of plane, that’s what caused the accident,” Vanegas said.

Ford, best known for his roles in such blockbuster films as Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, is a longtime aviation enthusiast.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
