Third man sentenced in New Jersey hate-crime beating

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - A third white supremacist was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on Friday for a 2011 attack on two New Jersey men of Egyptian descent.

Christopher Ising, 31, a member of the largest skinhead group in New Jersey, the Atlantic City Skins, pleaded guilty in February to committing a hate-crime assault and conspiracy to do so.

Ising hosted two members of another white supremacist group, the Aryan Terror Brigade, at his home in Wareton on December 31, 2011, where they drank alcohol, listened to white supremacist music and plotted attacks on random non-white victims, prosecutors said.

They drove to an apartment complex in Sayreville, New Jersey, where Ising punched one victim with brass knuckles, causing puncture wounds behind his left ear, according to prosecutors.

Michael Gunar brandished a knife and pulled another man out of a car, punching him and shouting anti-Arab slurs, they said.

At a hearing in Trenton, U.S. District Judge Joel Pisano sentenced Ising to 33 months in federal prison.

The same judge sentenced Gunar, 29, to 33 months in prison and Kyle Powell, 24, to 15 months on Wednesday. Gunar pleaded guilty to the same charges as Ising, while Powell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a hate-crime assault.

Ising’s attorney Maria Noto expressed gratitude for the sentence and said her client, a construction worker who has been locked up in a county jail, has changed his views.

“Christopher has accepted his responsibility for his actions and deeply regrets his involvement in the incident,” Noto said in a telephone phone interview. “I would not expect Christopher to have any further involvement with any of the groups to which he may have been involved with in the past.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Atlantic City Skins is the largest racist skinhead group in New Jersey, with about 40 members.

In 2008, a member of the group, Walter Dille Jr., was convicted in a botched carjacking murder of a black woman in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.