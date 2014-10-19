FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Ana stays well south of Hawaii
October 19, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Hurricane Ana stays well south of Hawaii

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Ana stayed on a slow course south of Hawaii on Sunday, well off shore but spinning off threats of heavy rains, strong winds and high surf to the Pacific archipelago, the National Weather Service said.

“Based on the latest forecast, there is little chance for hurricane conditions at this time,” the weather service said in statement at about 8 a.m. Hawaii time.

The center of Hurricane Ana was about 90 miles west-southwest of Lihue on the island of Kauai and is expected to get no closer, the weather service said.

The weather service posted a flash flood watch for parts of Oahu and Kauai but canceled a similar watch for the big island of Hawaii.

“Hurricane Ana will continue to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the smaller islands today,” the weather service said. High surf advisories were posted for some locations.

No hurricane has made a direct hit on Hawaii since Iniki, a Category 4 storm that struck in September 1992, killing six people and causing damage estimated at $2.4 billion. Hurricanes range in severity from Category 1 to catastrophic Category 5.

In August, Tropical Storm Iselle pummeled the Hawaiian Islands with high winds and heavy rain, forcing hundreds of people to seek shelter and knocking out power to more than 20,000 residents.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

