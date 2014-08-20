FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Life sentence upheld for U.S. Marine who killed prostitute
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 20, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Life sentence upheld for U.S. Marine who killed prostitute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps Pacific commander has approved the life sentence recommended by a court martial for a former U.S. Marine who murdered a Las Vegas prostitute in Hawaii, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The military court found Nathaniel Cosby, a former Master Sergeant, guilty in April of murdering Ivanice “Ivy” Harris, 29, who was last seen alive outside a Waikiki bar on May 16, 2013.

Her body was found four days later. A social media page set up by friends after she disappeared identified Harris as a Las Vegas prostitute who was visiting Hawaii.

The military jury recommended in April that Cosby serve a life sentence in prison, and that he be dishonorably discharged.

A military spokesman said the U.S. Marine Corps Pacific commander, Lieutenant General Terry Robling, directed last week that “the sentence as adjudged is approved.” 

The case will now be sent for appellate review to the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Military Review in Washington, D.C, which is standard for any case involving a dishonorable discharge.

Cosby is detained at the U.S. Military Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, which is the only maximum security correctional facility in the Department of Defense.

Reporting by Malia McManus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.