Obama starts 2015 with 'shave ice' outing in Hawaii
January 2, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Obama starts 2015 with 'shave ice' outing in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice with his daughter Malia (R) at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters enjoyed shave ice, a frosty flavored Hawaiian treat on New Year’s Day while vacationing near Honolulu.

Accompanied by friends, Obama and his two teenage daughters visited shave ice vendor Island Snow near the home where the first family is vacationing in Kailua until next week.

Obama ordered shave ice with flavors melon, cherry and lilikoi, a Hawaiian fruit.

More than 40 people gathered to see Obama on one of his few public outings over his two week vacation.

Obama could be heard saying, “Happy New Year. Hope you’re enjoying the weather,” as he shook hands with those gathered.

Reporting By Paula Bender; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Robert Birsel

