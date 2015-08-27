FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honolulu's Waikiki Beach reopened after massive sewage spill
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 27, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Honolulu's Waikiki Beach reopened after massive sewage spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are pictured at Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

(Reuters) - Hawaii authorities reopened Honolulu’s famed Waikiki Beach on Wednesday after water quality tests indicated the ocean was again safe for swimmers following a serious sewage spill earlier this week.

Warning signs were taken down and beachgoers were again welcome in the water after bacteria levels declined significantly, the City and County of Honolulu said in a statement.

The beachfront had been closed due to an infection risk after 500,000 gallons of waste water spewed from manhole covers on Monday during heavy rain, officials said.

The waste poured into storm drains leading to the ocean and sullied a stretch of beach dotted with large hotels and restaurants.

City officials said on Tuesday the spill was the result of the sewage pumping stations having been shut down for maintenance when the showers hit.

   

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.