Two men fall during attempted suicide at University of Hawaii, one dies
#U.S.
August 19, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Two men fall during attempted suicide at University of Hawaii, one dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 24-year-old man died trying to save another man who attempted to kill himself by jumping from a 14th-floor dormitory window at the University of Hawaii, Honolulu police and university officials said on Tuesday.

The second man, a 19-year-old who was not identified by authorities, was badly hurt when he struck the ground and remained hospitalized in critical condition, said Sarah Yoro of the Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner said Thomas Bennett died of multiple blunt force injuries from the fall.

Yoro said Bennett was attempting to stop the 19-year-old man from jumping from a ledge outside the window when both men somehow fell.

A university spokesman said both men were visiting a student in the nearly empty dormitory during a break in classes before the start of the fall semester.

“Obviously this is a terrible tragedy,” spokesman Daniel Meisenzahl said. “It doesn’t matter if they were students or not, this is the last thing we want to happen on our campus.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
