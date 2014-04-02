FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials evaluating whether tsunami warning will be issued for Hawaii
April 2, 2014 / 1:28 AM / 3 years ago

Officials evaluating whether tsunami warning will be issued for Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tsunami warning could be issued for Hawaii due to a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck on Tuesday off the coast of Chile, U.S. officials said.

If tsunami waves reach Hawaii they would strike at 3:24 a.m. (9:24 a.m. ET) local time on Wednesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

The earthquake off Chile generated a tsunami that hit the northern part of the country and led officials to issue a tsunami warning for all of South and Central America’s Pacific coast.

“An evaluation of the Pacific wide tsunami threat is underway and there is a possibility that Hawaii could be elevated to a watch or warning status,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

There is currently no tsunami warning, watch or advisory in effect for Hawaii, according to the center’s website.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Toni Reinhold

