Florida college band director resigns amid hazing probe

Lawson Lamar, the State Attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida speaks in front of the Ninth Judicial Court in Orlando, Florida May 2, 2012. Lamar announced that 13 people are being charged with felony hazing and 20 with misdemeanour hazing in connection with the hazing death of Florida A&M University band major Robert Champion. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Reuters) - Florida A&M University’s band director resigned on Thursday in the latest fallout from the suspected hazing death of a drum major, and the state university chancellor told the school not to reinstate the band until investigations are complete.

Band director Julian White, 71, had been on paid administrative leave following the death of 26-year-old Robert Champion in November. White announced his resignation in a statement issued by his attorney.

Champion died on a band charter bus after the university’s renowned “Marching 100” band performed at the annual Florida Classic football game, in what prosecutors have described as a brutal hazing ritual.

His death was ruled a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma and the case has drawn public scrutiny of hazing, a ritual critics say had gone on for years at the Tallahassee-based university.

Thirteen band members have been charged in Champion’s death. Of those, 11 face felony charges and could face up to six years in prison. Two others were charged with misdemeanors.

Band activities were suspended after the incident. State University System Chancellor Frank Brogan said in a letter to FAMU President James Ammons on Thursday that the school should not consider reinstating the band until the probe is complete.

“Reinstating the band prior to these issues being resolved would sidestep efforts under way, which could impact the band’s long-term survival,” Brogan wrote.

White had spent 40 years with the internationally renowned band, including the past 12 years as director.

“Dr. White remains a loyal FAMU Rattler and wishes his alma mater continued success in the future,” White’s attorney, Chuck Hobbs, said in a statement. Rattlers, or rattlesnakes, are the school mascot. Hobbs said White was unavailable for comment.

White has said he tried to warn FAMU officials about hazing within the band, but his concerns were not heeded.

“This is a first step in the right direction,” Chris Chestnut, an attorney representing Champion’s parents, said in response to White’s resignation. “One, it’s clear that he had no command of the band.”

On Tuesday, Ammons informed the school’s Board of Trustees that 101 of the 457 band members last autumn were not FAMU students, a violation of university rules.

Some band member were previous FAMU students while others were listed as being from nearby Tallahassee Community College or Florida State University.

In addition to the death investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating allegations of fraud surrounding band funds.