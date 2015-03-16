FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible U.S. Ebola patient in Nebraska isolated: hospital
#Health News
March 16, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Possible U.S. Ebola patient in Nebraska isolated: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American health care worker who was possibly exposed to Ebola has been moved to Nebraska Medicine’s biocontainment unit after a change in symptoms, the hospital said on Monday.

The worker was one of four monitored in Nebraska after exposure to another American who tested positive for Ebola. The person who was moved has not tested positive for the virus, the hospital said. None of the patients has been identified.

The hospital said it would receive a fifth person who was part of the initial exposure in Sierra Leone later on Monday.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

