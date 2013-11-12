FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: U.S. heart disease statistics
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 12, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: U.S. heart disease statistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association on Tuesday announced new clinical practice guidelines aimed at cutting the risk of heart disease, the number one killer for both men and women in the United States. The following are heart disease statistics, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* About 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year, or 1 in 4 deaths

* About 715,000 Americans have a heart attack each year with about 525,000 of them a first heart attack

* Coronary heart disease caused by clogged arteries is the most common form of heart disease, killing more than 385,000 people annually

* Coronary heart disease costs the United States $108.9 billion each year in health care services, medicines, and lost productivity.

* Health factors that increase the risk of heart disease include: high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol use, lack of physical activity

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.