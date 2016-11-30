FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S. House passes 21st Century Cures health bill
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 30, 2016 / 11:50 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. House passes 21st Century Cures health bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands on the step to the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2016.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping, $6.3 billion bill that supporters say will spur medical innovation, speed access to new drugs, expand access to mental health treatment and battle the opioid epidemic.

The bill, known as the 21st Century Cures Act, had widespread bipartisan support, including the backing of the Obama administration, though critics said it gives massive handouts to the pharmaceutical industry while making cuts to public health programs and Medicare.

Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.