Antibiotic-free meat absent in four U.S. market chains: report
#Health News
June 20, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Antibiotic-free meat absent in four U.S. market chains: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Want a serving of antibiotics with your meat? If not, you may want to change your shopping habits, according to a Consumer Reports study released Wednesday.

Four store brands - Food Lion, Sam’s Club, Food-4-Less and Save-A-Lot - only sell chicken, beef, turkey and pork products raised with antibiotics, according to the study.

Stores with high amounts of antibiotic-free meat include Trader Joe‘s, Publix, Giant, Shaw’s and Stop & Shop, it said.

Whole Foods only sells food raised without antibiotics, it said.

Consumer Reports said it went to 136 stores of almost three dozen supermarket chains for its study.

Antibiotics in meat can lead to health hazards, including antibiotic-resistant illnesses and reduced ability for immune systems to fight off disease, it said.

Also, 86 percent of consumers thought customers should be able to buy antibiotic-free meat at their local supermarkets, a Consumer Reports survey of 1,000 people found.

Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
