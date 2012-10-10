FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ameridose plans voluntary shutdown amid meningitis outbreak
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 10, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Ameridose plans voluntary shutdown amid meningitis outbreak

Tim McLaughlin

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two Boston-area pharmacy companies that share common ownership with the company at the center of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak plan to cease operations temporarily as a precautionary move, Massachusetts health officials said on Wednesday.

Ameridose LLC, a private company that mixes drugs for hospitals nationwide, is expected to shut down for a week. Alaunus Pharmaceutical also will temporarily cease distribution of all products made by Ameridose or any other company under shared ownership.

State regulators said at a press conference they have no evidence to suggest that Ameridose products have been compromised and a recall has not been requested. Healthcare providers may continue to use any medications they have in stock.

Massachusetts regulators, meanwhile, are requiring all state compounding pharmacies to sign a statement that they are following rules on altering medications.

Ameridose, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, is working to distance itself from New England Compounding Center, which distributed thousands of vials of a contaminated steroid that has been implicated in 12 deaths.

All three companies - Alaunus, Ameridose and NECC - are owned by Gregory Conigliaro, an engineer who invented a way to turn plastic into pothole filler, and his brother-in-law, Barry Cadden, a pharmacist in charge of pharmacy operations at the New England Compounding Center, according to records filed with Massachusetts authorities.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.