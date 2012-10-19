FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ameridose agrees to extend shutdown amid meningitis probe
#Health News
October 19, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Ameridose agrees to extend shutdown amid meningitis probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Ameridose LLC, sister company to the New England Compounding Center at the heart of the U.S. meningitis outbreak, said on Friday it has agreed to extend a temporary shutdown while state and federal regulators continue an investigation into the company.

Ameridose, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, shares some common ownership with NECC, which is why investigators began an inspection of the company on October 10.

Ameridose said it has agreed to the extended shutdown “in the spirit of full cooperation” and cited an agreement with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy which states that neither the board nor the company is “aware that any product compounded or produced” by Ameridose is in any way unfit for use or consumption.

The company did not say how long the extension will last.

Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

