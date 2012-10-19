Lawsuit targets assets of pharmacy linked to meningitis outbreak

BOSTON (Reuters) - The people behind New England Compounding Center have been targeted in a lawsuit that seeks to get an attachment against their personal assets, the latest fallout for the pharmacy linked to the deadly meningitis outbreak.

Peter McGrath, a former federal prosecutor, said he is spearheading a civil case that alleges NECC and company officers Barry and Lisa Cadden and Greg Conigliaro are responsible for the tainted steroid injections that have killed 20 people so far, according to a statement on Friday. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff in Middlesex County Superior Court in suburban Boston, court records show.