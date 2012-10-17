FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Feds raid Massachusetts lab linked to meningitis outbreak
October 17, 2012 / 12:22 AM / 5 years ago

Feds raid Massachusetts lab linked to meningitis outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Framingham Motorcycle Unit officer stands by while federal agents search New England Compounding Center in Framingham, Massachusetts October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts on Tuesday said federal agents raided the New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy linked to a meningitis outbreak that has killed 15 people and sickened more than 200 others.

U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said: “I can confirm that this office and our law enforcement partners are investigating allegations concerning the New England Compounding Center.”

On Tuesday afternoon, agents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration searched the NECC facility in Framingham, Mass., while local police provided support, local police said.

In a statement, Ortiz said it was “premature” to say what the investigation will show.

Reporting by Svea Herbst; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Gary Hill

