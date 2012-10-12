Pharmacy company linked to meningitis outbreak slashes workforce

BOSTON (Reuters) - The pharmacy company linked to the deadly meningitis outbreak has cut more than half of its workforce, affecting about 40 employees, according to people familiar with the situation.

New England Compounding Center of Framingham, Massachusetts, confirmed on Friday it has cut jobs. The company did not provide any more details about the reduction.

“The events of the past two weeks are a great tragedy, and the thoughts and prayers of all those connected to New England Compounding Center continue to be with the individuals and families affected,” the company said in a statement. “As a result of these events, on Thursday and Friday of this week NECC informed employees of a workforce reduction at the company - a necessary step under the current circumstances.”

NECC said its singular focus continues to be the national recall of all of its products, “and working with the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Board of Registration in Pharmacy on their ongoing investigation.”