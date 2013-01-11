FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge keeps Planned Parenthood out of Texas health program
#Health News
January 11, 2013 / 11:15 PM / in 5 years

Judge keeps Planned Parenthood out of Texas health program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Friday denied a Planned Parenthood request to be allowed to offer health services to low income women under a state program.

Texas decided to enforce a law already on the books that bars funding for abortion providers and affiliates, and Planned Parenthood has been fighting its exclusion.

State District Judge Stephen Yelenosky said it was unlikely that Planned Parenthood would succeed at trial, though a trial may still occur.

The Women’s Health Program provides family planning services and preventive health care.

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Greg McCune

