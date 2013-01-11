Judge keeps Planned Parenthood out of Texas health program

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas judge on Friday denied a Planned Parenthood request to be allowed to offer health services to low income women under a state program.

Texas decided to enforce a law already on the books that bars funding for abortion providers and affiliates, and Planned Parenthood has been fighting its exclusion.

State District Judge Stephen Yelenosky said it was unlikely that Planned Parenthood would succeed at trial, though a trial may still occur.

The Women’s Health Program provides family planning services and preventive health care.