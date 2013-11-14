FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obamacare fix for canceled health policies could raise costs: insurers
November 14, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Obamacare fix for canceled health policies could raise costs: insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Specialists help callers and potential customers find health insurance at a customer contact and call center for HealthSource RI, Rhode Island's health insurance exchange program for the Affordable Care Act or "ObamaCare," in Providence, Rhode Island October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s fix for canceled health plans could “destabilize” the insurance market and lead to higher costs for consumers without further steps, America’s Health Insurance Plans, an industry trade group, said on Thursday.

“Changing the rules after health plans have already met the requirements of the (Obamacare) law could destabilize the market and result in higher premiums,” AHIP President Karen Ignagni said in a statement.

“Additional steps must be taken to stabilize the marketplace and mitigate the adverse impact on consumers,” she said.

Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
