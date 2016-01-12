Anthem CEO Swedish says antitrust review timing still on track

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Anthem Corp’s chief executive officer, Joseph Swedish, said on Monday he is optimistic the company will get the antitrust regulatory approval it needs for its $47 billion purchase of smaller rival Cigna Corp. this year.

Swedish, in an interview at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, said Anthem - which will become the largest U.S. health insurer if the deal goes through - is still providing documents to antitrust regulators to be used in deciding competitive issues.

He expects that process to end in the “not too distant future,” at which point the U.S. Justice department will sort through the information and make a decision on how to proceed.

“We are still hopeful that somewhere in the second half of the year, we will get the announcement from the DOJ. ... We are optimistic,” Swedish said. “We have not seen anything that has given us cause for concern.”

Anthem and Cigna announced their deal this past summer, a few weeks after Aetna Inc said it would buy smaller rival Humana Inc. Investors have been skeptical about both deals closing, and with a long regulatory review timeline, shares in both companies are trading far from the values implied by the deal terms.

Swedish said Anthem still holds the view that any asset sales that might be needed for the deal will be limited in number or none at all.

The company’s dialogue with regulators mostly pertains to the documents it sends about how it operates in the market, often related to Anthem’s large national accounts.

There is still a long time before any divestiture decision, Swedish said.