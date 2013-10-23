FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrat hopes to convene panel on Obamacare
October 23, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Democrat hopes to convene panel on Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Max Baucus talks to reporters after the Senate passed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, sending the issue back to the House of Representatives, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Max Baucus hopes to meet with other members of the Senate Finance Committee to discuss ways to examine Obamacare’s troubled website, Healthcare.gov, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Baucus, the committee chairman who helped craft President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law more than three years ago, said he hoped to convene the finance committee in the coming weeks.

“No question, the launch of Healthcare.gov has been problematic. But now is not the time to point fingers. Now is the time to fix the problem,” Baucus said in a statement. His spokesman said there are currently no oversight hearings on the law’s rollout listed on the committee’s calendar.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
