U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) calls on a reporter during a news conference at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill in Washington October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that he does not believe that President Barack Obama can fix problems with his healthcare reform law with administrative changes and it should simply be scrapped.

“The only way to fully protect the American people is to scrap this law once and for all,” Boehner told a news conference.